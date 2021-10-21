HBK Investments L P Buys New Shares in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,725,000. HBK Investments L P owned 0.30% of Ping Identity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ping Identity by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 59,645 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 431,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 15,810 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,999,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PING traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,387. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.06. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PING. Raymond James raised their target price on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

