HBK Investments L P Makes New $4.99 Million Investment in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRSR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

CRSR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

Corsair Gaming stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.43. 3,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,490. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $51.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.16 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

