HBK Investments L P Takes Position in MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 795,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,840,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSDA. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,895,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSD Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,632,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,476,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,924,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,513,000. 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSD Acquisition alerts:

MSDA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.79. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,397. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA).

Receive News & Ratings for MSD Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSD Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.