HBK Investments L P Takes Position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,174,000. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 0.05% of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $304,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $495,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $1,544,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $1,544,000.

Get NextGen Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NGCA traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,948. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.85. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.