HC Wainwright Downgrades Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) to Neutral

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) was downgraded by research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $25.00. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.41% from the company’s current price.

FLXN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James cut Flexion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Flexion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.72.

Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $468.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.39. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $13.66.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 60.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 108,353 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $12,560,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 644.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 82,080 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 71,056 shares during the period. Dumac Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $887,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 22.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

