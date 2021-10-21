HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Receives $257.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $257.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $250.86 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $121.91 and a 1 year high of $263.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.90. The company has a market cap of $80.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total transaction of $749,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,522,391.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total transaction of $49,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,526,068 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,011,000 after purchasing an additional 314,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

