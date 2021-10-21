HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Receives $257.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $257.20.
Several analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.
HCA Healthcare stock opened at $250.86 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $121.91 and a 1 year high of $263.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.90. The company has a market cap of $80.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45.
In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total transaction of $749,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,522,391.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total transaction of $49,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,526,068 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,011,000 after purchasing an additional 314,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.
HCA Healthcare Company Profile
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.
