HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 23.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,823 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 57,436 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $13,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 86,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,323,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 212,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,529,000 after buying an additional 21,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,568,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,701,000 after buying an additional 63,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $77.57 on Thursday. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $56.86 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.77. The company has a market capitalization of $142.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

