Head-To-Head Comparison: Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) & MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for MediWound and Bon Natural Life, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bon Natural Life 0 0 0 0 N/A

MediWound presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 106.04%. Given MediWound’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe MediWound is more favorable than Bon Natural Life.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.0% of MediWound shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bon Natural Life shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MediWound and Bon Natural Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound -38.43% -171.14% -31.94% Bon Natural Life N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MediWound and Bon Natural Life’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound $21.76 million 4.56 -$9.20 million ($0.34) -10.71 Bon Natural Life $18.22 million 3.22 $3.03 million N/A N/A

Bon Natural Life has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MediWound.

Summary

MediWound beats Bon Natural Life on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

About Bon Natural Life

Bon Natural Life Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements. Its products are principally used by manufacturer customers in the functional food, personal care, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries. The company sells its products to customers in Chinese and international markets. Bon Natural Life Limited was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cayman Islands.

