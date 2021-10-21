Head to Head Review: Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF) versus Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO)

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) and Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.3% of Southern Copper shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Southern Copper shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Southern Copper and Lomiko Metals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Copper $7.98 billion 6.36 $1.57 billion $2.03 32.36 Lomiko Metals N/A N/A -$880,000.00 N/A N/A

Southern Copper has higher revenue and earnings than Lomiko Metals.

Volatility & Risk

Southern Copper has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lomiko Metals has a beta of 2.82, indicating that its share price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Southern Copper and Lomiko Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Copper 28.18% 37.37% 16.40% Lomiko Metals N/A -45.55% -42.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Southern Copper and Lomiko Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Copper 1 3 0 0 1.75 Lomiko Metals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Southern Copper currently has a consensus target price of $64.63, suggesting a potential downside of 1.64%. Lomiko Metals has a consensus target price of $0.31, suggesting a potential upside of 264.71%. Given Lomiko Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lomiko Metals is more favorable than Southern Copper.

Summary

Southern Copper beats Lomiko Metals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines. The Mexican Open-Pit Operations segment comprises La Caridad and Buenavista mine complexes, the smelting, and refining plants and support facilities, which service both mines. The Mexican Underground Mining Operations segment involves in the operation of five underground mines, a coal mine, and several industrial processing facilities. The company was founded on December 12, 1952 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals, Inc. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of minerals for the new green economy. The company also engages in the manufacturing and selling of power supply products. It includes the La Loutre, Lac Des Iles, Quatre Milles Graphite Properties and the Vines Lake property. Lomiko Metals was founded on July 3, 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

