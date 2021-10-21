Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) had its price target dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HCSG. William Blair downgraded Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.43. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.34.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.48 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 117.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 29,681 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1,360.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 114,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 107,064 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 85.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 373.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 42,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,213,000 after buying an additional 64,440 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

