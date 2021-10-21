Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.48 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Shares of HCSG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.24. The company had a trading volume of 23,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,743. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.34. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

