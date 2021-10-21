Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Releases Earnings Results

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

HLX traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,968,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,513. The firm has a market cap of $618.26 million, a PE ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 3.36. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 490.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

