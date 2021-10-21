Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

HCCI stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.93. 589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,185. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.33 million, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $34.91.

HCCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 8.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 1,327.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,550 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

