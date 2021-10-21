Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:HXGBY opened at $15.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.88. Hexagon AB has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $17.58.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

