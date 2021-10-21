Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hexcel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities cut Hexcel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Hexcel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.33.

NYSE HXL opened at $58.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -234.24 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.03. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 14.7% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 92.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 341,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,296,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

