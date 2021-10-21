Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target Cut to $56.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Hexcel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Hexcel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.33.
Shares of HXL opened at $58.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.24 and a beta of 1.52. Hexcel has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $64.99.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Hexcel by 92.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000.
About Hexcel
Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.
