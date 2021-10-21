Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target Cut to $56.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Hexcel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Hexcel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Shares of HXL opened at $58.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.24 and a beta of 1.52. Hexcel has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Hexcel by 92.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

