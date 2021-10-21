Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,000

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

LON HIK opened at GBX 2,440 ($31.88) on Wednesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of GBX 2,158 ($28.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,768 ($36.16). The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47. The company has a market capitalization of £5.65 billion and a PE ratio of 16.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,463.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,460.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

