Hillman Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Hillman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,631 shares during the quarter. Compass Minerals International accounts for 2.9% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hillman Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Compass Minerals International worth $7,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 239.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 21.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $69.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.60. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.24 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.23 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 207.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMP shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. CL King upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $883,702.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,025.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

