Hillman Capital Management Inc. Has $9.30 Million Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Hillman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,575 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. GlaxoSmithKline comprises about 3.5% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $9,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,209,189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,512,490,000 after acquiring an additional 261,944 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,889,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $709,866,000 after buying an additional 2,271,163 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,547,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,761,000 after purchasing an additional 526,006 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.8% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,086,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,839,000 after acquiring an additional 418,371 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,061,321 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,822,000 after purchasing an additional 298,300 shares in the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GSK. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GSK opened at $39.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.27. The stock has a market cap of $105.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $42.68.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. Equities analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.523 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 68.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

