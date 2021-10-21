Hillman Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hillman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,822,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,059 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $188,132,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,415,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,659 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,123.2% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 865,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,275,000 after acquiring an additional 794,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.63. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

