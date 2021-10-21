Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.31

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:SONG opened at GBX 122.80 ($1.60) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 123.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 122.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.68, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Hipgnosis Songs Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 114 ($1.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 129.90 ($1.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 2,613.83.

In related news, insider Andrew Sutch acquired 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £771.28 ($1,007.68).

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

