Home Loan Financial Co. (OTCBB:HLFN) Plans Dividend of $1.08

Home Loan Financial Co. (OTCBB:HLFN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 1.08 per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Home Loan Financial has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $28.50.

About Home Loan Financial

Home Loan Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for The Home Loan Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; and lending products comprise residential mortgage, nonresidential mortgage, residential construction and land, commercial, and consumer loans.

