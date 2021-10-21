Home Loan Financial Co. (OTCBB:HLFN) Plans Dividend of $1.08

Home Loan Financial Co. (OTCBB:HLFN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 1.08 per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.
Home Loan Financial has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $28.50.
About Home Loan Financial
