Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Homology Medicines Inc. is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc. is based in BEDFORD MA. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FIXX. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

FIXX opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of -0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average is $6.97. Homology Medicines has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $15.24.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 271.18% and a negative return on equity of 45.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Homology Medicines will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 732.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.39% of the company’s stock.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

