Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) versus Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Head-To-Head Review

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $108.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Hope Bancorp pays out 62.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hope Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Hope Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Hope Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hope Bancorp $652.31 million 2.78 $111.51 million $0.90 16.38 Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach $306.77 million 3.40 $58.73 million N/A N/A

Hope Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach.

Risk and Volatility

Hope Bancorp has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Hope Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hope Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Hope Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hope Bancorp 25.44% 7.59% 0.91% Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 30.67% 22.74% 2.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.9% of Hope Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Hope Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hope Bancorp beats Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans. The company was founded in February 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach engages in provision of personal and business banking services. The firm offers business checking, money market, and investment accounts; merchant card services; and small business, real estate, construction, commercial, church, and nonprofit loans. It also provides personal checking, personal money market, and personal savings accounts; as well as personal and home loans. The company was founded by Charles J. Walker on October 12, 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.