Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.61% of Encore Wire worth $9,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 26.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 3,691.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $110.65 on Thursday. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $113.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44. The business had revenue of $744.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.52 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.17%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.