Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Grows Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of NorthWestern worth $9,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

In related news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $127,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $185,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock worth $381,955. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NWE. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $57.89 on Thursday. NorthWestern Co. has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.13.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.