Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $9,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 7,420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4,990.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 12,252.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $109,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total value of $47,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,200 shares of company stock worth $250,532 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KALU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.67.

KALU opened at $113.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.13. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $57.13 and a 12-month high of $141.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.75). Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.68%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

