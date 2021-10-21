Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Issues Earnings Results

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Howard Bancorp had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 8.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

NASDAQ:HBMD traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.89. 240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,819. Howard Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average of $18.08. The stock has a market cap of $392.96 million, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBMD. Zacks Investment Research cut Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stephens cut Howard Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Howard Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Howard Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Howard Bancorp were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 57.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers.

