Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 24.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HBMD traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $20.89. The company had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,819. Howard Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $21.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.96 million, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HBMD shares. Stephens lowered Howard Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Howard Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Howard Bancorp were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers.

