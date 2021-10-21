Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,490,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the September 15th total of 7,750,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $30.94 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.69.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

