HP’s (HPQ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ) in a research report released on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the computer maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HPQ. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HP to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.71.

HP stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.11. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. HP has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HP by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,291,454,000 after buying an additional 3,102,708 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in HP by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $533,446,000 after buying an additional 2,366,800 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in HP by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,931,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $410,594,000 after buying an additional 1,233,577 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in HP by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $338,006,000 after buying an additional 1,859,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in HP by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,979,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $348,654,000 after buying an additional 83,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

