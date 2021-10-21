H&T Group (LON:HAT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $286.76

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 286.76 ($3.75) and traded as high as GBX 291 ($3.80). H&T Group shares last traded at GBX 272 ($3.55), with a volume of 43,971 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of H&T Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £109.23 million and a PE ratio of 8.72. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 298.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 286.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.43%. H&T Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

H&T Group Company Profile (LON:HAT)

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

