Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. On average, analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of HBAN opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

HBAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.23.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.