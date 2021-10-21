i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IIIV. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.89.

NASDAQ IIIV opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.78. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $60.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 432.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after buying an additional 179,845 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 31.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,733,000 after buying an additional 162,526 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth $3,876,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,351,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,074,000 after buying an additional 106,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 912,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,584,000 after buying an additional 97,673 shares during the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

