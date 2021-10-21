Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ideanomics, Inc. operates as a financial technology company. It provides a blockchain platform and closed trade ecosystem for digital asset securitization, tokenization and commodities trading. Ideanomics, Inc., formerly known as Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Ideanomics stock opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. Ideanomics has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $5.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of -0.30.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 79.71%. The company had revenue of $33.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ideanomics will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Shane Mcmahon sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $1,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the second quarter worth $64,859,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ideanomics by 2,055.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,876,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511,464 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Ideanomics by 408.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,808,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ideanomics by 1,197.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,660,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ideanomics in the second quarter valued at $9,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

