Image Scan (LON:IGE) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.91

Image Scan Holdings Plc (LON:IGE) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.91 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.60 ($0.03). Image Scan shares last traded at GBX 2.64 ($0.03), with a volume of 24,233 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £3.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.91.

About Image Scan (LON:IGE)

Image Scan Holdings Plc manufactures and sells portable X-ray systems for security and counter terrorism applications in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Its security products include portable systems, such as ThreatScan-LS1, ThreatScan-LS3, and ThreatScan-LSC X-ray systems; mail and baggage screening products, including AXIS-CXi cabinet based x-ray systems and AXIS conveyor systems; AXIS archway systems walk-through metal detectors; and vehicle screening systems which includes SVXi, ThreatScan, and ThreatSpect software X-ray systems for high security building and facility, explosive ordnance disposal, border control and custom, mass transit locations, stadia and events, and mail room screening applications.

