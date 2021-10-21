Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$47.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.38% from the company’s previous close.

IMO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$45.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.69.

Shares of IMO opened at C$42.97 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$16.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.36. The company has a market cap of C$30.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -81.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.19 billion. Research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 5.0116036 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

