Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$47.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.38% from the company’s previous close.
IMO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$45.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.69.
Shares of IMO opened at C$42.97 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$16.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.36. The company has a market cap of C$30.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -81.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
See Also: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.