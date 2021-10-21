Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,901 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.76% of Impinj worth $9,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Impinj by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,465,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,613,000 after acquiring an additional 116,340 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Impinj by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 999,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,820,000 after acquiring an additional 33,365 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Impinj by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 791,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,024,000 after acquiring an additional 193,410 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Impinj by 3,153.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 494,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,123,000 after acquiring an additional 479,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Impinj by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 482,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,445,000 after purchasing an additional 192,726 shares in the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,603 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $86,209.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 722 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $40,179.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,624 shares of company stock worth $555,686 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PI. Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $54.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 2.36. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $79.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.55 million. Equities research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

