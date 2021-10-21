ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 539.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. 3.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ING opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The firm has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.478 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ING. Zacks Investment Research cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.51.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

