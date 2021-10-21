Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Shares Up 2.3%

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30.

Innate Pharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPHYF)

Innate Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in improving oncology treatment and clinical outcomes for patients through therapeutic antibodies that harness the immune system to fight cancer. Its product pipeline include Lacutamab, Monalizumab, Avdoralimab, and IPH62. The company was founded by Hervé Eloi Dominique Brailly, Eric Vivier, Marc Bonneville, Alessandro Moretta, Jean-Jacques Fournié, and François Romagné on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

