Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.45

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.45 and traded as high as $10.49. Innodata shares last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 113,980 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $280.87 million, a PE ratio of 174.36 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45.

In other news, COO Ashok Mishra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $40,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,569. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,268 shares of company stock worth $84,269. 17.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Innodata by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Innodata by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 355,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 114,797 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Innodata by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 28,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innodata by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Innodata during the 2nd quarter worth $531,000. 16.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innodata Company Profile (NASDAQ:INOD)

Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale; digital operations management and analytics and content applications.

