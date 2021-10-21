Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.45

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.45 and traded as high as $10.49. Innodata shares last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 113,980 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $280.87 million, a PE ratio of 174.36 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45.
In other news, COO Ashok Mishra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $40,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,569. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,268 shares of company stock worth $84,269. 17.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Innodata Company Profile (NASDAQ:INOD)
Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale; digital operations management and analytics and content applications.
Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.