Innovative Portfolios Increases Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Innovative Portfolios lifted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Dover comprises about 0.0% of Innovative Portfolios’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Innovative Portfolios’ holdings in Dover were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,841 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 2,852.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 28,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 27,209 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 4,846.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Dover by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.83.

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,967. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.94. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $108.00 and a 1-year high of $176.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.27%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

