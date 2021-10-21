Innovative Portfolios Makes New Investment in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Innovative Portfolios acquired a new position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,355,000 after purchasing an additional 218,270 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,675,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,900,000 after purchasing an additional 61,713 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,578,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,577,000 after purchasing an additional 218,169 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 777,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,694,000 after purchasing an additional 121,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,930,000 after purchasing an additional 28,675 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,320. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.84 and a 200-day moving average of $82.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.79. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $57.90 and a one year high of $87.70.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $437.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.23 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 9.16%. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $115,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total value of $244,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,006.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,686 shares of company stock valued at $881,383 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

