InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) PT Raised to C$3.00

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

IPOOF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 88,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,667. InPlay Oil has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82. The company has a market cap of $91.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a net margin of 70.19% and a return on equity of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $20.57 million during the quarter.

InPlay Oil Corp. is a light oil development and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties. It also focuses on the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded on November 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

