InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Upgraded at ATB Capital

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) was upgraded by stock analysts at ATB Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$2.25 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$1.75. ATB Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Acumen Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InPlay Oil in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of InPlay Oil from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of IPO traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$1.61. 202,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.20. InPlay Oil has a 12-month low of C$0.15 and a 12-month high of C$1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.03. The company has a market cap of C$109.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$25.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.56 million. On average, research analysts expect that InPlay Oil will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

