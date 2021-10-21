Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Receives $11.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.30.

INSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSG. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Inseego by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inseego by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,682,000 after purchasing an additional 368,435 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its position in Inseego by 27.0% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 65,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Inseego by 1.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 556,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Inseego by 22.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,733,000 after purchasing an additional 231,347 shares during the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INSG traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.80. 43,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.63 million, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average of $8.56. Inseego has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $21.93.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.81 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inseego will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

