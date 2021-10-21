Insider Buying: Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Insider Purchases 9,219 Shares of Stock

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) insider Barbara G. Mcclung purchased 9,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $24,799.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CRBU traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.18. 349,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,143. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $32.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.28.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($2.38). The business had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRBU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.