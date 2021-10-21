Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CAO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total transaction of $336,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NET stock opened at $175.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.03. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $182.90. The company has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a PE ratio of -389.88 and a beta of 0.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NET. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 434.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 238.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

