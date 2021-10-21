Insider Selling: Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Director Sells C$287,113.46 in Stock

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Director Stephen Gunn sold 4,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.55, for a total transaction of C$287,113.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,517,515.77.

Dollarama stock opened at C$56.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$17.22 billion and a PE ratio of 29.59. Dollarama Inc. has a 52-week low of C$45.42 and a 52-week high of C$60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$56.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.45.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollarama Inc. will post 2.5495537 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.0503 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 9.97%.

DOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dollarama to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.60.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

