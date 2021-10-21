Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Insider Sells 125 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.90, for a total transaction of $42,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total transaction of $40,355.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total transaction of $41,086.25.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total transaction of $43,497.50.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.70, for a total transaction of $89,675.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total transaction of $94,322.50.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.90, for a total transaction of $93,975.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total transaction of $95,010.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.00, for a total transaction of $91,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.60, for a total transaction of $90,650.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54.

Shares of FB traded up $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $341.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,047,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,820,244. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $356.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.99. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FB. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.31.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

